This year, assistance needs have dramatically increased in the county, those able are encouraged to donate to the local school resource centers.
EVERY child deserves a Christmas! You can also adopt a child’s Christmas list. The identity is private, but you will be in charge of shopping for the items they have on their small wish list that includes their age and gender.
For more info and how you can help, please contact Jennifer Wilder at 606.464.5023.
