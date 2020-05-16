be
Coming soon.....
A new temporary location for the Beattyville Main Street Marketplace & Farmers Market!!!
 
Because we are uncertain when our Main Street events can begin again;
Because we hope Town Square will soon be under construction;
Because Farmers Markets have been deemed essential by the Governor;
and because we want to give our farmers and crafters a place to sell ASAP;
We are taking our community partner, “The Boneyard Hollow” up on their generous offer. They are allowing us to use their future Restaurant space as a temporary place for our Farmers Market. Thank you Boneyard Hollow, LLC
 
Beginning June 1st 
The market will be open every Friday 10am -5pm and located at: 
26 Hwy 52 E, Beattyville
at the intersection of Shell and People’s Exchange Bank (in the building of the future home of Triple B Bar & Grill, former Brandenburg Furniture).
 
We have a great team of community organizations working together to bring many opportunities to our market including vouchers for WIC and SNAP beneficiaries. 
 
We are a certified Kentucky Proud and Appalachian Proud Market for three years now and currently have four local farmers registered to sell. 
 
If you are a local farmer or crafter and sell one of the allowable items in the image below and would like to set up at our market, contact: 
Teresa Mays 
606-567-7703 
or Dedra Brandenburg 
606-464-5038
 
Stay tuned for more updates and rules about social distancing while shopping the farmers market.

