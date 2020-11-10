“Fatman” Tester, the husband of Elizabeth Morgan Tester of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Alger and Bernice Roseberry Tester, was born in Flemingsburg, Kentucky on August 5, 1962 and departed this life in Beattyville on November 6, 2020 at the age of 58 years, 3 months and 1 day. He was a paramedic and a Mason.In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, “Fatman” is survived by three daughters, Zane Perry of Lexington, Kentucky, Nikki Cooper of Pennsylvania, and Nichole Hezebicks of New York; one sister, Rhonda Hall of Indiana; and one brother, Tony Tester of Morehead, Kentucky.He was preceded in death by his parents.No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
