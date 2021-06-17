FEMA in Lee County Through Saturday

FEMA will be in Lee County until 6pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 to help with those displaced or affected by March's historic flood.
They are set up at the Lee County Community Center on Happy Top. They will be be there Thurs-Sat 9am to 6pm.
FEMA will be in Lee County until 6pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 to help with those displaced or affected by March's historic flood.
They are set up at the Lee County Community Center on Happy Top. They will be be there Thurs-Sat 9am to 6pm.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.