The Summer Camp for 5th & 6th Grade Girls at Cathedral domain is in need of counselors and also attendants. This camp features rock climbing, archery, swimming and much more! Scholarships available for those needing financial assistance to attend. Those interested in counseling must be age 16 or older. Free room and board for one week for counseling. Please visit cathedraldomain.org for more info.
