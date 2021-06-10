First Annual Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival

The first annual Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival is a celebration of the culture and stories of both the bourbon and moonshine industries. Enjoy tastings, live music, festival food, and panel discussions. Welcome Master Distillers and Moonshiners from the Discovery Channel Moonshiner's show.

Go to the Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival Facebook page at  https://www.facebook.com/beattyvillebourbonandmoonshinefestival to see all the distillers and entertainment for the day including Neeley Family Distillery with roots in Owsley County, Moonshine Mamas, Discovery Channel's The Moonshiners, Teresa Coomer Mays and Donnie Benton, Van Fields the createor of Triple Malt Moonshine, Three Boys Farms & Distillery, along with entertainment like Jacob Fulks, Marge at Large, Lennie Centers, Shelby Davis, Russell Johnson, and Hank Williams IV with many other distillers and entertainment throughout the event.

Be sure to visit Beattyville for it's First Annual Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival on Saturday, July 10, 2021, starting at 10am at the Town Square on Main Street. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you