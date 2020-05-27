For Immediate Release
May 27, 2020
From the office of Mayor Scott Jackson
City of Beattyville
The Kentucky River District Health Department along with the Lee County Health Center is reporting Beattyville/Lee County's first COVID-19 case today May 27, 2020. The Kentucky River District Health Department posted a press release to its Facebook page at 10:30 am making the announcement.
The case is a juvenile resident of Lee County. Lee County Health Department could not provide additional details about the person due to medical privacy laws.
The release said this is the first confirmed case in Lee County. It is the 37th case in the District and 36 of those cases have recovered. The new case, the 37th is the only current active case. The KRDHD is collaborating with the Lee County Health Department and the family to identify people who have had close contact with this person and are at risk for infection. Those people will be contacted and provided instructions.
“Most people will develop only mild symptoms with COVID-19 infection. So, remain calm and do all you can to keep yourself safe and others. It takes our whole community to keep everyone healthy. Please know that the City of Beattyville and its employees are following all guidelines set forth by the state and Public Health Director”. Mayor Scott Jackson said.
Beattyville City Hall and Water Office remains closed to the public. If you need assistance from any of our employees, please call 606-464-5007. As a reminder: You have several options to pay your bill:
online at www.beattyville.org;
mail payments to PO Box 307 Beattyville, Ky 41311;
set up payments to automatically be charged to your checking account;
drop payments off in our drop box at City Hall.
We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe and well during this time.
The health department is offering these tips:
Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; Wear a mask when in public; Avoid close contact with people who are sick; Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; Stay home when you are sick; Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.