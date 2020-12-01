Two of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards went to first-time winners at the eighth annual Kentucky Commonwealth Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup on Nov. 14 in Lexington. Silver Springs Farm Eqwine and Vineyard and Talon Winery, both of Lexington, took top honors in two of the judged categories. “Once again, Kentucky wines showed their continued quality at this year’s competition,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Judges awarded medals to nearly 90 percent of the wines entered in the competition. Congratulations to all the Kentucky wineries that competed this year.”
The 2020 Commissioner’s Cup awards went to: Best Dry White: Silver Springs Farm Eqwine and Vineyard, Lexington, Black Type Reserve- Sparkling Traminette, 2017
Best Dry Red: Wight-Meyer Vineyard & Winery, Shepherdsville, Kunze’s Reserve, 2017
Best Rosé: Talon Winery, Lexington, Bluegrass Blush, NV
Best Sweet/Dessert/Fruit: Prodigy Vineyards & Winery, Frankfort, Vidal Blanc Semi-Sweet, 2017
Best Boutique: Reid’s Livery & Winery, Alvaton, Traminette, 2018
While this year’s competition saw some wineries take home their first Commissioner’s Cup, others have been repeat winners over the years. This year marks the fifth Commissioner’s Cup for Wight-Meyer Vineyard and Winery, the most in the history of the competition. Prodigy Vineyard and Winery won its fourth Commissioner’s Cup and Reid’s Livery and Winery took home its third.
The wines were judged by two panels of wine professionals from Kentucky. The judges also awarded medals in the 2020 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition including four double gold, 10 gold, 43 silver and 30 bronze.
The Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition & Commissioner’s Cup is held annually to promote Kentucky’s grape and wine industry and to recognize the best wines produced in the state each year. Wines are judged blind based on individual merit. In order to be eligible for the Commissioner’s Cup, a wine must be awarded a gold medal in the Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and produced from a minimum of 75 percent Kentucky-grown fruit.
The home of the first commercial vineyard in the United States, Kentucky today boasts more than 75 wineries. A study commissioned by the Kentucky Grape and Wine Council found that Kentucky’s grape and wine industry generated $165.3 million in economic activity and 1,247 jobs with a total estimated payroll of $37.2 million in 2014. Approximately 216,000 people visited Kentucky wineries in 2014, the study found.
For more information about Kentucky’s grape and wine industry, go to kentuckywine.com.
For a complete list of winners and medalists in the 2020 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition & Commissioner’s Cup, go to competition.kentuckywine.com.
