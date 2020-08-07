Lee County Courthouse

On Tuesday, July 28th, the Lee County Fiscal Court held a special session at the Happy Top Pavilion.

Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr presented the Court with a memorandum explaining the understanding between LRC Oil Company, Lee County Fiscal Court, and the KY Division of Abandoned Mine Lands for an AML Grant Project. The memorandum was approved.

Also, the Court approved the purchase of two new power stretchers and two new heart monitors for the Lee County Ambulance Service. They, also, approved some claims payments that were not presented in the regular June Fiscal Court session.

