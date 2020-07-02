Smurf Dope

There is a lethal substance in Lee County called "Smurf Dope" that has caused 5 overdoses within a week's time as of June 30th.

It is believed to be Heroin or Meth laced with Fentanyl. This substance is in a powder form and a vibrant blue color, sometimes with glitter. 

Here's what you need to do in case someone you know who may be at risking of overdosing on "Smurf Dope" or other drugs:

1. Go to your nearest Health Department and get Narcan. You never know when you will save a life!

2. Look for signs of Overdose- common symptoms are respiratory failure, slow breathing, small pupils, lessened alertness, unresponsiveness, or blue skin from poor circulation.

3. Don't Judge-Help-Educate-Be prepared- and call JoAnn Vanzant of Operation UNITE if you need help. Her number is 606-407-1360.

