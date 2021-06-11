Flash Flooding In Lee County

Lee County Emergency Management Director, Jon Allen, has reported that there is localized flash flooding in the Eastern and Southern parts of Lee County this Friday morning.
There is water over the road on parts of Highway 52 East, Highway 11 South, Blaines Branch and some others throughout that area of the county. Some reported that Wide Creek is under water at certain areas, as well.
Lee Co Emergency Management and local authorities ask that you do not drive through high waters. They are placing emergency equipment in areas that contain high water.
They ask that you be smart and be safe during this time.
DON"T DROWN! TURN AROUND!
