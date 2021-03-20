The building next to the Beattyville City Hall that houses Cindy Thorpe's hair salon and the Abba House Church had volunteers help beginning cleanup after the recent flood.

The images were submitted by Patricia Ratliff.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you