FLOOD RELIEF ANNOUNCEMENT

A partnership comprised of the Appalachian Impact Fund, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Blue Grass Community Foundation, Invest 606, Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, and Appalachia Rises are soliciting applications from businesses to the Appalachian Kentucky Local Business Flood Relief Fund. Application available at https://cedik.ca.uky.edu/flood-relief-fund
Eligible for-profit businesses are invited to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds to support operations that have been impacted by the devastating flood that took place across Eastern Kentucky on March 1st.
Eligible business types:
a) a business must be locally owned and
b) located in an Appalachian Kentucky county that was impacted by flooding.
All small businesses are eligible to apply, priority will be given to restaurants, experience retail (arts, tourism, accommodations, or entertainment) or community services (salons and barbershops, repair shops, local farm/resource stores).
Applications will be reviewed weekly beginning on Friday, March 26th. Grants will be made on a rolling basis, once a week, until all funds are exhausted. You will be notified about your application's status on a weekly basis. For questions unrelated to the status of your application, please email AppKYFlood@gmail.com.
APPLY NOW ONLINE at https://cedik.ca.uky.edu/flood-relief-fund
If you cannot apply at the link above, please use this paper version of the application. Please send to:
CEDIK
411 C.E. Barnhart Building
Lexington, KY 40546-0276
Please share with business owners impacted by the recent flooding and encourage them to apply
