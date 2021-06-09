Floyd Thomas Howard, son of the late Charles Howard and Hazel Henson was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 2, 1954 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on May 29, 2021 at the age of 67 years, 4 months, and 27 days. Floyd leaves behind his son and daughter, Kenny Wayne Howard and Candace Looper; three nieces, Tisha Capps, April Miller, and Luvmi Capps; three nephews, Demmy and Billy Hensley and Remington Capps; two sisters, Mary and Lisa Capps; two grandchildren, Urban Capps and Isabella Henson; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by one sister, Penny Capps. No service details at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
