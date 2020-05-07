In the era of Grub Hub, Uber Eats, and Dine n Dash, that does not cater to certain parts of Eastern Kentucky.....like Beattyville, for instance, and during this Covid-19 pandemic, it was only fair that Beattyville get it's own food delivery service. James Camp is just the man for such a job! Him and his wife are here to make your local food delivery dreams come true by creating Food Fetch.
Food Fetch is very much like the other food delivery services that we mentioned, but it only caters to Lee County residents, restaurants, and eateries. Right now, Food Fetch is in partnership with the Bobcat Dairy Bar, Chocolat Inn and Cafe, and Los Two Brothers. HOWEVER, they will pick up food from anywhere that you would like to order from within Lee County, like Hillbillies and Brenda's Smoke Shack, for example.
The creator of Food Fetch, James Camp, has a long history of food delivery, starting all the way back when he was college and working his way up within Dominos. So, he knows how to make sure your food is delivered in a safe and healthy manner with excellent customer service.
Food Fetch is, also, a way to boost the local economy by ordering from local restaurants and eateries, and supporting Food Fetch too that hopes to be hiring more drivers soon.
You can contact Food Fetch via their Facebook page by private messaging them from there, or you can call/text them at 575-390-1497. Their delivery times are Monday through Saturday from 11am to 8pm, except for Wednesdays when they stop delivery at 5pm due to midweek church services. (James is an assistant pastor at Sugar Creek Camp Church.). They do not deliver on Sundays. There is no minimum order amount, but there is a $4.00 delivery charge. Also, tips are greatly appreciated.
Support our local economy and order from Food Fetch TODAY!!!!
