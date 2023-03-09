On Friday, March 3rd, severe winds blew into the Commonwealth resulting in damages, power outages, water shortages and the loss of five Kentuckians. Gov. Beshear confirmed the five Kentuckians that were killed due to the severe weather included a 23-year-old man in Edmonson County, a 63-year-old man in Logan County, a 68-year-old man in Simpson County, a 41-year-old woman in Fayette County and an 84-year-old man in Bath County.
By Saturday afternoon more than 340,000 Kentuckians were without power and rose to 536,000. Crews from out of state assisted Ky with restoring power. In the initial response, restoration efforts were complicated by persistent winds of more than 40 miles per hour, well after the gusts that topped 70 miles per hour. In addition, soft ground from heavy rains slows the progress of heavy equipment such as the line trucks to access damaged infrastructure. Co-op crews welcomed the calm conditions on Saturday.
“The damage from this event is as widespread as any natural disaster I have ever seen in Kentucky co-op history,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “All 24 distribution co-ops and both of our generation and transmission co-ops sustained damage in the windstorm.” Not only did Lee County residents experience power loss but businesses as well. It is reported that Save A Lot of Beattyville was forced to discard over $53k worth of perishable foods for the safety of customers.
Gov. Andy Beshear briefed Kentuckians after severe storms produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes. Beattyville residents were under a boil water advisory after power at the water plant was lost. This also resulted in low water pressure and for some, loss of water all together.
Lee County Schools cancelled classes for Friday ahead of the severe winds and also on the following Monday and Tuesday due to the electrical and water issues for so many families in the county. Among damages, Wolfe Co. Emergency Management announced that the suspension bridge on the Sheltowee Trace Trail was destroyed and was dispatched to the area on Saturday evening due to hikers being stranded.
