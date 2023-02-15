Forest Dale Drake, age 95 years young, formerly of Beattyville, passed away Sunday, February 5, at Winchester, KY.
Forest was born August 14, 1927 at Zachariah, KY the son and first child of Courtney D. Drake and Vivian M. McKinney-Drake. Forest was a WWII Veteran and a former one-room schoolteacher. He loved the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and spent many years as an evangelist and pastor of several local churches. He was the founder of Christian Radio Station WLJC FM in Beattyville, the first FM Christian radio station in the state of Kentucky. He also started a Christian radio station in Stanton, KY.
Despite many naysayers who thought it couldn’t be done, he founded and was president of WLJC Christian TV in Beattyville for many years. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather and friend to many. He spoke often with excitement, looking forward to re-uniting with family and friends already in the Lord’s presence. Forest was preceded in death by his wife Reba Gross-Drake; a daughter, Marilyn June Drake; two brothers, Donald A. Drake and Dwight D. Drake; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances Jean Drake-Huttenlocker and Keith Huttenlocker; and his parents, Courtney and Vivian Drake.
A private celebration of Forest Drake’s life is being planned for family.
Forest’s body will be laid to rest beside his wife Reba in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, near the Bonneville Funeral Home. Forest is survived by one sister: Lois (John) Williford of VA; four children: Myra (Eddie) Hogan of Hitchins, KY, Nathaniel (Diane) Drake of Richmond, Jonathan (Shawneese) Drake of Beattyville, and Christina (Trey) Coyle of Jackson.
Eleven grandchildren survive Forest: Myron (Kimmie) Hogan, Lena (James) Durbin, all from Hitchins, Catrina (John) Perkins of Beattyville, Cassandra (Chris) Porter of Carter County; Vanessa (George) Flinchum of Beattyville, Nehemiah (Jennifer) Drake of Richmond, Andrea Drake of Lexington, Savannah Drake of Winchester, Arya Coyle of Jackson, Jason (Brook) Drake-Gabbard and Teela Gabbard (Brian Simpson) of Covington.
He is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren: Breck (Sara) Hogan, Brianna Hogan, Lyric Hogan, Clay and Niecy Waggoner, all of Carter County; Shilynn and Jaxon Walls and Penelope Gabbard, all of Covington; Kaitlyn Durbin (Chris Claxon) of Ashland, Hannah (Alex) Tarazon and Gavin Durbin, all of Hitchins; Jailyn Durbin (Blake Dunaway), Kayli (Jamie) Kees, Aubri Perkins, Nevaeh Porter, Amber Flinchum, Karagan Flinchum, Kristen Porter-Flinchum, Clayton Chambers, all of Beattyville; Madison Drake of Richmond; Janaeh, Brantley and Avery Porter, all of Carter County; and eight great-great-grandchildren: Scarlett and Lily R. Hogan, Poppy Nora Bond, Charlie and Waverly Gallion, Kane and Luke Tarazon, all of Hitchins and Layton Blayne Dunaway of Beattyville. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
