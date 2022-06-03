Former Beattyville Police Officer Arrested in Lee County

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ryan J. Lanigan, 32, of McKee, KY, a former Beattyville Police Office, was arrested on June 01, 2022 by KSP Trooper Robert Purdy pursuant to a complaint (E06510004260893) that had been filed by his wife, Heather Lanigan in Lee County.
In the complaint warrant Heather Lanigan alleges that on May 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM in Lee County, KY her husband Ryan Lanigan unlawfully “forced her inside her house and pushed her against a wall. Heather alleges that Ryan choked her. She claims that he then threw her on the ground injuring her hand and choked her again.
The complaint states that Ryan told Heather that he would take the daughter and leave. According to information in the complaint, Ryan then tore down Heather’s bed, set the mattress on fire and drug it out into the yard. Heather alleged that Ryan then held a loaded gun to her neck and threatened to kill her. Ryan then left and returned later. According to the complaint, Heather tried to calm him down and he left again.
Once Lanigan was arrested, he was allegedly transferred to Jackson County Jail with no further information at this time, even though we did reach out to KSP, but have yet to hear back from them.
Info via James Marcum of the Jackson Sun.
NOTE: All are presumed innocent till proven guilty by a court of law.
