Harlan “HB” “Junior” Brewer, 87, husband of Nancy Hughes Brewer, and long time local business man, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Junior was known for his kindness, generosity, and witty sense of humor. He loved his family, his pets, his lifework, his community of Beattyville, and it’s people. He spent most of his adult life as a businessman and civic leader in Beattyville, serving 33 years as a member of the Beattyville City Council. Mr. Brewer was a Navy Veteran, and member of the Proctor Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Three Forks V.F.W, and the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was a founding member of the Lee County Woolly Worm Festival.
Junior was born on September 17, 1932 the late Ethel Pearson Brewer and Luther Carson Brewer on Sturgeon Creek in Owsley County. His family moved to Lee County in 1933 and his mother started Brewer’s Grocery on Depot Hill. Mr. Brewer began his own grocery store in 1971, Brewer’s IGA, changing it’s name to Brewer Food World later on before closing it in 2005.
Junior received the Citizen of the Year Award in 1993 and served as Grand Marshal of the Woolly Worm Festival. He was selected as a recipient of the Woolly Worm Festival Hall of Fame Award in 2005, and in 2017, he earned a lifetime achievement award at the 30th Annual Woolly Worm Festival.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter Sally Johnson (Darwin) of Floyds Knobs, IN; his son John Benton of Beattyville; his son Clarence Carson of Lexington; his daughter Kimberly Ann of Beattyville; his daughter Rebecca Strohacker (Donnie) of Winchester; and daughter Victoria Barrett (Chris) of Winchester. He is, also, survived by 11 grandchildren: Kyle and Nicolas Johnson of Floyds Knob, IN; Tessica Patrick (Raymond) of Richmond; Christopher Brewer (Sarah) of Beattyville; Stephen and David Brewer of Lexington; Jennifer Shackelford (Steve) of Beattyville; Ashely Strohacker (Jack Combs) of Richmond; Christie Strohacker (Scott Daugherty) of Richmond; and Chris Barrett Jr (Rachel) of Winchester, as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Junior has one brother, Gary Patrick (Brenda); 1 niece; 1 great-niece; and 1 great-nephew.
Junior is preceded in death by his father, Luther Brewer and his mother Ethel Pearson Brewer.
Visitation for Junior will be at the Newnam Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6pm to 9pm and Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm. The funeral service will be following Visitation on Thursday at 3pm., and the burial at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please, make donations to Compassionate Care Hospice Center of Richmond and Passionately Pink in Lee County. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
