Dr. Jim Evans EKU Alumni, ’92, ’99, who earned a bachelor’s degree in history and anthropology from EKU as well as his master’s degree and Rank 1, began his career as an instruction aide for exceptional needs students in Lee County Schools.
He then worked his way through the ranks as a bus driver, teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and transportation director before beginning an award-winning, 12-year tenure as superintendent that saw his rural district ranked among the Commonwealth’s best. See the rest of his story at alumni.eku.edu/Evans
Join Jim and other #EternalColonels for the Alumni Awards and Pioneer Brunch on Saturday, October 22nd. Register for this and other exciting Homecoming festivities at homecoming.eku.edu
Via EKU Alumni & Friends
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.