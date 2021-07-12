Former Lee Graduate Earning Notable Recognition While Attending EKU

   Ms. Ellen Grace Jennings is a senior Psychology major at Eastern Kentucky University. Ms. Jennings has been on the Dean’s List for the past three years and is an exemplary student who has left a positive impression on her professors. She plans to go on to graduate school and become a Marriage/Family Therapist. She is part of Psi Chi and is on the Dean’s Advisory Council. Ms. Jennings also presented a meta-analysis at the Kentucky Academy of Science conference during her second year at EKU. She has a big heart and loves all who she meets. 

   Submitted by H.-T. Michael Chen, Ph.D. Associate Professor & Associate Chair Department of Psychology Eastern Kentucky University

 

