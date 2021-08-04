Former Lee Students Receive Honors at EKU

Congrats to the following former Lee County students: Ellen Grace Jennings, Haley Tipton, Joseph S Campbell, Shelby Roberts, Cameron White, Walker White and Lauren Schott for making the Spring 2021 Dean’s list at Eastern Ky University!
Congrats to the following former Lee County students: Jacob Broadwell, Courtney Johnson, Christopher Dean Noe, John Chanel Walker, Madison Brianna Kehler, Haley Tipton, Christina Seale for being named to the Spring 2021 Graduates of Eastern Ky University!
Congrats to the following former Lee County students: Ellen Grace Jennings, Haley Tipton, Skylar Joseph Campbell, Lauren Schott, Walker White for being named to the 2021 Spring President’s list at Eastern Ky University!
