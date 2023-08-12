Former Owsley Coach/ Teacher & Owner of Spencer’s Dairy Bar Passes Away

       On August 5th, 2023 Randall B. Spencer; born May 15th, 1938, of Booneville passed away. Spencer was a well known pillar of the Owsley area as he was a former Lady Owls basketball coach while the team took home multiple 56th District Championship titles. Spencer also was an owner of the well known Spencer’s Dairy Bar of Booneville. Funeral services for Mr.Spencer were held August 9th at Booneville Funeral Home with burial in the Shepherd Cemetery of Shepherd Lane, Owsley County. Obituary in next week’s edition. 

