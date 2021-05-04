Fox Competes in KHSAA Archery Tournament

Baylee Fox competed in the KHSAA State Archery tournament in Lexington, KY on Saturday April 24th. He competed as an individual after scoring 286 out of 300 and placing in 6th place at the regional tournament in Whitesburg.
