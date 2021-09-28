Frances Anne Lukie Shelton, widow of Virgil Shelton and the daughter of the late Harry Lucian and Margret Lilian French Lukie was born in Patriot, Indiana on January 9, 1947 and departed this life at her home in West Liberty, Kentucky on September 22, 2021 at the age of 74 years, 8 months and 13 days. Mrs. Shelton is survived by her four children, Virginia Thorpe of Salyersville, Kentucky, Robert Shelton and wife LaRonda of Richmond, Kentucky, Terry Shelton and wife Mary of West Liberty, Kentucky, and Kathy Smith and husband Paul of Campton, Kentucky; 8 grandchildren, Brian and Elizabeth Shelton, Jesse Thorpe, Sean and Shera Shelton, Sadie Thorpe, and Jessica Dawn and Jordan Isaacs Smith; 8 great grandchildren, Destiny, Curtis, Wyatt, Gunner, Nevaeh, Paisley, Gracelynn, and Austin; one great-great grandson, Preston; two brothers, David Lukie of North Vernon, Indiana and Bobby Lukie of Enterprise, Oregon; one sister, Paula Lukie Foss of Phoenix, Arizona; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Shelton is preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Billy Lukie; and one sister, Alice Springer. Services held Sept. 27th 2021 at St Helens Cemetery of 138 Highway 2016 of Lee Co. prior to burial. Nikki Horn officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
