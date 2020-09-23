Francis Earl Abt, son of the late Francis Earl and Laura May Minkler Abt was born in San Diego, California on July 23, 1934 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on September 20, 2020 at the age of 86 Years, 1 month, and 28 days. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a former electrician for the state of Ohio.
Mr. Abt is survived by three children, Barbara McCarter of Frankfort, Kentucky, Mark Abt of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Greg Abt and wife Roxanne of Mason, Ohio; 12 brothers and sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. No servcices scheduled at this time. Condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
