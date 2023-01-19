Francis Milton Gross, 85, widower of Calla Rose Gross, passed away peacefully with his family near his bedside on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, Ky. He was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 15, 1937 to the late Henry Gross and Delmer Mays Gross. He is survived by his daughter Debbie (Stephen) Muzick; his grandson Chris (Asia) Ross; his granddaughter Amber Gilbert; his great grandchildren Brady (Olivia) Ross, Brook Bends, Eli Bends, and Kora Foertsch; his great great grandson Liam Ross; his sisters Charlotte Chadwell, Joyce Bundy, and Jean Eversole; a special nephew, Troy Wayne Gross, as well as, many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Tracy Gross Sr, and Elmo Gross; and his sisters Ersie Charles, Corina Gross, Maelena Addison, and Faye Russell. The Visitation and Service will be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, East Louisville,12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky on January 18, 2023 from 12 pm to 3 pm. Memorial Service will start at 3:00 pm and officiated by Minister Jeff Dye of Westport Road Church of Christ. Burial Service Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Couch Brandenburg Cemetery/Blaines Branch Rd. in Beattyville, Lee County, Ky.
Latest News
- Francis Milton Gross Obituary
- Johnny W. Bowling Obituary
- Tina Michelle Oliver Elliott Obituary
- This Day in History on January 19th
- “NOT FAIR!” Some Say About the Old Library Lease
- Robert Lee Wilson Obituary
- KDE’s 2023 Summer Food Service Program to provide training to potential sponsors, other interested organizations
- Lee Sheriff’s Department Report Jan 2nd- 16th
Most Popular
Articles
- Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Enrollment Opens at Kentucky Community Action Agencies
- BRUCE DOUGLAS COMBS OBITUARY
- How are Ky. counties and cities planning to spend more than $250 million from opioid settlement?
- Mays Returns for his 4th term as Lee County Judge-Executive
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- January Beattyville City Council Happenings
- From Our Archives: Tallega Landmark Destroyed By Fire - OCTOBER 27, 1988
- The Dual Meaning of Trouble By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville
- McConnell Comments on the Passing of Donna Butt-Moore
- KY 1411 in Lee County to be closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.