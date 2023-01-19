   Francis Milton Gross, 85, widower of Calla Rose Gross, passed away peacefully with his family near his bedside on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, Ky. He was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 15, 1937 to the late Henry Gross and Delmer Mays Gross.  He is survived by his daughter Debbie (Stephen) Muzick; his grandson Chris (Asia) Ross; his granddaughter Amber Gilbert; his great grandchildren Brady (Olivia) Ross, Brook Bends, Eli Bends, and Kora Foertsch; his great great grandson Liam Ross; his sisters Charlotte Chadwell, Joyce Bundy, and Jean Eversole; a special nephew, Troy Wayne Gross, as well as, many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.  In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Tracy Gross Sr, and Elmo Gross; and his sisters Ersie Charles, Corina Gross, Maelena Addison, and Faye Russell. The Visitation and Service will be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, East Louisville,12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky on January 18, 2023 from 12 pm to 3 pm. Memorial Service will start at 3:00 pm and officiated by Minister Jeff Dye of Westport Road Church of Christ. Burial Service Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Couch Brandenburg Cemetery/Blaines Branch Rd. in Beattyville, Lee County, Ky.

