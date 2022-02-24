FRANKFORT FOCUS - FEBRUARY 23, 2022

By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
Frankfort was hitting close to home for us in Lee and Owsley Counties last week with HB524 saying that all public notices need to be placed on a government website instead of newspapers.
Initially, Representatives Bill Wesley (R-District 90), and Chris Fugate (R-84 District) co-sponsored this Bill that Representative Ryan Dotson (R- 73 District) sponsored. However, Representative’s Wesley and Fugate quickly retracted their co-sponsorship after they read how it would affect their rural districts.
Most of their districts do not have reliable internet, and rely on newspapers to provide them with public notices. Also, the newspapers serve as a 3rd party to oversee government operations to ensure transparency for the public, and it was agreed that it would simply be too costly to create and operate a government-run website for such matters. It would only harm their districts, not help them. Representative Wesley was quick to make sure his “district would not be neglected” per his logo. Now, fingers are crossed, that this Bill does not get past the committee and make it to the floor.
All around, it was a jam-packed week in Frankfort last week as the Legislature wrestled with all sorts of topics that included Governor Andy Beshear giving an Executive Order last Wednesday to cut vehicle taxes. He, also, wants a decrease in state sales tax, because the Commonwealth is experiencing the most significant inflation that it has seen in decades. That is a threat specifically to small businesses and working families. The Governor calls his plan “Inflation Fighting.”
The Republicans were surprised by the Governor’s Executive order. Technically, this is unconstitutional because it will make the Governor’s budget unbalanced, and the Governor even knows that, but he kept saying if the Legislature says I can do it, then why not? The Republicans are preferring to lead the train on tax reform this Session.
The Primary will happen as scheduled on May 17th. The Kentucky Democratic Party was denied their block of the new Republican drawn redistricting by the Franklin Circuit Court ruling. They, also, denied the State’s motion to dismiss the redistricting case. More will be heard at Franklin Circuit Court on March 1st. The final say on this matter will probably be the Supreme Court.
Kentucky is one of 13 states with a medical ban on marijuana. The Democrats propose to make a change to that. They are proposing to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana. There are some restrictions in their Bill. A Republican backed Jason Nemes Bill legalizes a narrow set of medical marijuana.
On the Covid front, the Legislature had initially left the decisions of masks to the local governments, but the House is considering banning masks in the Commonwealth even if local school boards want the masks to stay in place. The House is saying it should be a parent’s or guardian’s decision about masks and not local school boards.
Covid numbers are continuing on a downward trend in the Commonwealth, but State Senator Donald Douglas (R-District 22), says that it is time to put an end date to Kentucky’s Covid State of Emergency. It has been in effect for almost two years. If this passes, the Covid State of Emergency will end March 7th. Legislature had agreed to continue in part to keep getting Federal relief money to use in various ways. Beshear has pointed out that there are not that many restrictions left.
Lastly, another Bill that will greatly affect our rural hometowns, is House Bill 505. This Bill is being pushed by the Kentucky Hospital Association. If passed, it would hit healthcare for rural communities like Lee and Owsley hard.
In the Bill, it says that EMS would be regulated by Bureaucrats in the Cabinet of Health and Family Services without EMS experience. Non-Emergency transfers and 911 emergency calls would be treated with the same urgency. Patient care protocols would be subject to approval of non-EMS administrators.
Also, KHA wants to do away with KBEMS, which is one of the most effective state EMS offices in the country if HB505 is passed.
If you ever want to let your voice be heard, now is the time. Call LRC at 1-800-372-7181 and tell them NO to both HB524 and HB505! Your rural communities need your support!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.