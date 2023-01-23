Frankfort Focus 1-19-23

By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
With the Kentucky Lawmakers not returning to Frankfort till February because it is an odd-numbered year (Legislative Sessions are known as “short sessions” when it is an odd-numbered year, and are only 30 days rather than the 60 day sessions in even-numbered years), the Governor’s race seems to be the hot topic last week in Frankfort with Kelly Craft, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Canada, being the frontrunner for campaign ads hitting the airways.
Some of those Republican candidates running in the Governor’s race are already elected officials like Mike Harmon, Daniel Cameron, and Ryan Quarles, These men have been on the voting ballot before. However, this is the first time Craft has been on a Kentucky voting ballot and she is making sure to make her name known by the May Primary.
There are a dozen Republicans running for Kentucky Governor in the May Primary. With the U.S. only having 3 Governors’ races this year, Kentucky looks like it is going to have the most competitive one.
Despite this being a “short session”, here are some Bills that are at the forefront of the Legislative Session:
HB1 - INCOME TAXATION: To reduce the individual income tax to 4.5% for taxable years beginning January 1, 2023, and to 4% for taxable years beginning January 1, 2024.
HB12- PHONE DOWN KENTUCKY ACT: To prohibit the holding of a phone or any type of device on any part of your body while driving. If passed, this would take effect January 2024.
HB38 - PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX: To allow a pass-through entity to pay the income tax due at the entity level based on tax rate
HB44 - SALES AND USE TAX: Relating to sales and use tax on marketing services.
HB51 - PATIENT MEDICAL RECORDS: To establish standards and procedures for access to copies of patient medical records.
SB9 – “LOFTON’S LAW”: This law would make hazing a felony and it is named after Thomas Lofton Hazelwood who was found dead in the Farmhouse Fraternity due to hazing. Hazelwood was a student at the University of Kentucky.
SB47 - MEDICINAL CANNABIS: Create new sections of KRS Chapter 218A to define terms and establish a medicinal cannabis program; amend KRS 342.815 to establish that the Employer’s Mutual Insurance Authority shall not be required to provide coverage to an employer if doing so would subject the authority to a violation of state or federal law.
Legislators will return to Frankfort the first Tuesday in February and be finished by March 30th due to Constitution Mandates.
