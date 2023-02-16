Education is taking the spotlight in Frankfort right now with the talk of the teacher shortages, school choice, and preferred pronouns to call students. HB150 is covering the school choice and preferred pronouns used to address students along with parents’ consent or lack thereof concerning a student receiving physical or mental health help. The tricky part about this Bill is protecting the students that are receiving mental health help due to home life because of abuse, lack of acceptance, etc. However, parents or guardians are already informed of any healthcare that students are receiving. HB150 also includes regulation of sex education with the parents allowed to view the curriculum and opt their child out if need be. Most Republicans are for this Bill because it helps engage the parents more. Some Democrats oppose the Bill because they feel it is taking rights and possible safety away from Transgender students, especially those that are dealing with mental health issues. This is an emotional and a very personal Bill for many.
Some are saying that the teacher shortage throughout the Commonwealth is due to pay. Others are saying it is due to politicians pushing policy in classrooms that is leading to things like discipline issues, academic disruptions, and lack of support at schools. This was all magnified by Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass in Frankfort last week. He pointed out that it is the politicians that are making a big deal about preferred pronouns and “woke” in schools, not the educators. Even though both Reps and Dems are saying they are trying not to do that, both sides are blaming each other for it happening.
Commissioner Glass said that politicians on both sides made educating students difficult during the pandemic too, because it is not the educators that make policy, it is the politicians. This was proven true due to an impact study done in Kentucky by 38,000 teachers. Based on the study, politics seems to be the major issue for teachers. Therefore, some teachers are leaving, and others do not want to be educators at all. Politicians are putting teachers in the middle by pushing the issues like race and gender while the parents are using teachers as their sounding board for change; and not the politicians who enforced the policies.
The Kentucky State Supreme Court has still not decided if they are going to lift the abortion ban in Kentucky. This was brought to the forefront when Roe vs. Wade was overturned last year. This still makes abortion illegal in Kentucky unless the pregnancy jeopardizes the life of the mother. However, if there is a fetal heartbeat despite the condition of the fetus, including if the fetus is known not to survive at birth, a woman cannot have an abortion. Mail order abortion pills are even considered illegal too in Kentucky according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
There is a Bill circling in Frankfort to ban Tik Tok on all state devices. An executive order by Governor Beshear has already stated that, but now it is going up for a vote. Funny how things turned around when politicians on both sides were using Tik Tok for their strategies, but now they want them to be banned on state devices.
Here are some other Bills that are still being considered and voted on in Frankfort:
HB 1 - INCOME TAXATION
HB37 - PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX
HB44 - SALES AND USE TAX
HB45 - ECONOMIC FISCAL MATTERS
HB51 - PATIENT MEDICAL RECORDS
HB62 - REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE
HB71 - PUBLICATION
HB239 - HOSPITAL REPORTING OF DRUG OVERDOSE INFO
SB17 - OPEN RECORDS TRAINING
SB30 - TERMINATION OF AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OFFERS
SB47 - MEDICINAL CANNABIS
SB112 - TAX INFORMATION CONFIDENTIALITY
