Frankfort Focus

By: Jessica L Butler
GM-Editor
Two of the three impeachment petitions by the Governor are dismissed by the committee last week. Now, all three branches of Kentucky government are involved with how much authority the Governor has during this pandemic because of this; and a judge has temporarily blocked a new law that would transferring some big issues from the Governor’s office to Legislature. This would put a 30-day limit on the Governor’s orders. This did allow for Senate Bill 1 to take place allowing businesses to stay open even if they were in defiance of the Governor’s restrictions as long as CDC guidelines were followed.
This legal battle has been nine months in the making between the Governor and the Republican leadership of the General Assembly. The Bills that Legislature passed right away limited those powers. The Governor then vetoed them and threatened to see Legislature in court if they try to override the vetoes. They overrode the Governor, and his office immediately filed a law suit. This will likely end up in the State Supreme Court. Sadly, the tax payers are paying for all sides of this law suit.
Now, onto the Covid-19 front. New regional clinics will open throughout the state, and vaccines are heading to more pharmacies and health departments. The Governor is hoping to do 250,000 vaccines per week in Kentucky. He is just hoping the federal government will give the State of Kentucky enough vaccines to do so. The death toll is close to 4,000 in Kentucky, but the numbers are going down. The clinic in Lexington opened last week in partnership with Kroger.
The House passed a Bill last week making changes to the Kentucky teacher retirement system for new hires. The Democrats think this will cause more problems for Kentucky’s Education System. The Bill is being sponsored by State Rep C. Ed Massey (R-Hebron-66). He says Kentucky cannot afford to continue with what it has always done to pay for teachers’ retirements. State Rep Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green-20) feels this is going to make it hard to recruit teachers if this Bill is passed.
