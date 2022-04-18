FRANKFORT FOCUS

By Melissa Patrick Kentucky Health News
Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort Wednesday to consider overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes of several bills, including two related to health. They would put new limits on abortion and set new rules for public assistance programs, including Medicaid.
The General Assembly will also consider passing other bills, but because it is required to adjourn by Friday, the Democratic governor could veto them without fear of being overridden by the Republican legislature.
The wide-ranging anti-abortion measure, HouseBill 3, would ban mailing of medications that have become the means for most abortions in Kentucky, strengthen parental-consent rules and ban abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, mimicking a Mississippi law that is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
In his veto message, Beshear noted that the bill makes no exemptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, and described how the proposed parental-consent rules would require both parents to be notified if a girl under 18 wants an abortion. He said that could create a situation where a young girl who has been raped and impregnated by her father would have to notify him of her intent to get an abortion or go through an onerous process of getting a court order to allow it.
“Rape and incest are violent crimes,” Beshear said. “Victims of these crimes should have options, not be further scarred through a process that exposes them to more harm from their rapists or that treats them like offenders themselves.” Further, he said the bill is likely unconstitutional and that the new reporting and oversight systems would create an “unfunded mandate” for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Beshear said he vetoed the public-assistance reform bill, HB 7, “because it will hurt Kentuckians by threatening access to health care and making it harder for those in need to access crucial benefits.” He said the administrative burdens could cause people to lose benefits, said the bill could violate federal Medicaid requirements, and said it provides no appropriations for the health cabinet to implement the bill’s requirements.
It is expected that both bills, priorities for Republicans, will be repassed over Beshear’s vetoes, just as they overrode his veto of a resolution ending the Covid-19 state of emergency about a month early, costing 544,000 Kentuckians an extra $100 a month in pandemic-related food benefits.
Federal law required the state to have a state of emergency were needed to get those additional benefits as long as the national state of emergency is in place, but also allowed Kentucky to apply for a “phase out” month of the benefits after its state of emergency ended, and that has been approved.
On March 30, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which houses the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps, told Kentucky Health News that the additional month of Covid-19 benefits had been approved for April.
One of the health bills to watch is HB 174, sponsored by Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, D-Louisville, that would extend Medicaid coverage to new mothers up to 12 months after giving birth. This bill sailed unanimously out of the House in February, passed out of its Senate committee unanimously on March 23 and was placed on the consent calendar, used to pass bills without debate.
Since then, five floor amendments have been filed, including one by Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, that includes provisions of HB 51, sponsored by Rep. Lynn Bechler, R-Marion, that would allow a parent or guardian to opt out of any masking, testing or vaccination requirements imposed in response to the coronavirus. HB 51 passed the House 56-35 on March 8 but has lingered in the Senate Health and Welfare committee without a hearing.
Another bill to watch is HB 604, sponsored by Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill. It would create the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky. It is supported by Senate President Robert Stivers, who has said the idea of medical marijuana needs more study to become law.
It also appears that three health bills that were added to a catch-all bill, Senate Bill 58, are set to pass. They are HB 645, sponsored by Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, to create the mobile crisis service fund; HB 751, sponsored by Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, to create the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center; and HB 573, sponsored by Moser, to establish the Healthcare Worker Loan Relief Program for qualifying health-care workers.
Medical marijuana: Stivers said the House-passed cannabis bill “would be difficult” to pass the Senate this week, but he supports a bill by Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, to create a cannabis research center at the University of Kentucky and expects it to pass. “I think it not only would be good locally but nationally and internationally to understand the medicinal and therapeutic values of marijuana,” he said. Stivers acknowledged that studies show cannabis helps with certain medical conditions, “but every study I’ve read said the sample sizes have been too small, the duration is too long and therefore more study is needed.”
Moser’s House Bill 604 has had two of its three required readings, so it could clear the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee and the full Senate quickly on April 13 and/or 14.Beshear urged the legislature to pass the medical-cannabis bill in those two remaining days, which would require suspension of the three-readings rule. “Its time has certainly come.”
He added, “Kentuckians deserve the passage of a medical-marijuana bill. They overwhelmingly support it. When 70-plus percent of a state is in favor of something, it’s time for the General Assembly to step up and do something about it. Represent the people.”
Asked later if he could do anything by executive order to make it easier for people with certain conditions to have access to medical cannabis, Behsear said, “We’re going to explore that. . . . I am for medical marijuana and I will continue to push it until we make it a reality.”
The House passed its cannabis bill, HB 136, by a vote of 59-35, with just over half of the Republicans who voted on the bill favoring it. A similar bill passed the House in 2020 but died in the Senate. Pharmacy benefit managers: House Bill 457 would ensure that patients could pick their pharmacy, instead of being required to use one affiliated with a pharmacy benefit manager; increase transparency between insurers and PBMs; and ban PBMs from retroactively denying a pharmacy claim after adjudication, commonly referred to as “clawing back.” It passed the House 88-3.
Asked why the bill didn’t gain any traction in the Senate after such overwhelming support in the House, Stivers said, “When it got here, we started getting, from business sector and provider sector, various questions and comments about what the overall cost would be to various plans.”
The bill was opposed by one of the session’s heaviest lobbying campaigns. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the PBM trade group, spent $38,369 to get its message to lawmakers before March, when it ran television commercials urging voters to ask their legislators to defeat it.
Stivers said it had been assigned to the Appropriations and Revenue Committee “because it has potential fiscal impact -- local, individual, personal and state fiscal impact.” He indicated that the bill would not pass, since that would require suspension of the three-readings rule, and more education would be needed among Republican senators about what it would do. Hero bonuses: Stivers said the General Assembly took a different approach to hero bonuses that he said would benefit everybody, mainly because it was too hard to determine just who would qualify for bonuses. He said the legislature is giving income-tax reductions and workforce incentives and investing in infrastructure and higher education.
Beshear signed three more health-related bills into law last Thursday. They were House Bill 525, sponsored by Moser, that would allow Medicaid to pay certified community health workers. CHWs aren’t trained medically but are trained as patient advocates who come from the communities they serve. They help clients coordinate care, provide access to medical, social and environmental services, work to improve health literacy, and deliver education on prevention and disease self-management.
Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, addresses the nursing shortage with both short-term and long-term solutions, including streamlining the process for out-of-state and foreign trained nurses to practice in Kentucky without compromising the standards of care; improving access to nursing education by removing “arbitrary” enrollment limits without compromising the quality of the programs; and adding term limits and geographic requirements for the Board of Nursing. Senate Bill 105, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, will increase awareness and screenings for the cytomegalovirus (CMV), a virus that can cause childhood deafness and other health conditions. Most CMV infections are not diagnosed without newborn screening, resulting in missed opportunities for needed care. It is titled Bella Dawn Streeval’s Law, after a woman who died two years ago Thursday after suffering from CMV.There is a lot to take in as Session is winding down in Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.