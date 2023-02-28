Frankfort Focus

KY State Supreme Court keeps Kentucky’s abortion ban stays in place for now. This makes Kentucky to have one of the strictest Draconian Trigger Laws (A law that states that in precludes anyone other than a patient from knowingly and intentionally terminating a pregnancy through medical or surgical needs.) in the country that eliminate options for those that are victims of rape, incest, and those parents whose fetus will not live once born due to untreatable abnormalities.
This decision means that the State Supreme Court has kicked the can to lower courts, which will eventually lead back to the Supreme Court again to decide the constitutionality of the laws. This issue will probably be ongoing to at least the end of the year. Despite that, new abortion Bills have been filed stating that the Legislature would determine what abortion laws will be. However, it has been stated that no amendments would be put in place this session by both parties.
There has been a lot of push back on Bills by the LGBTQ community. Senator Max Wise is a sponsor of Senate Bill 150 that says it would curb a “woke agenda” in schools. He says there is nothing in the Bill that would prevent the student from being referred to a non-conforming pronoun or that the staff could not use non-conforming pronouns. It also supports parental rights concerning sexual education, etc.
However, Chris Hartman of the Kentucky Fairness Campaign gave a spirited speech in Frankfort last week saying. “That Legislature is determining where these people can survive, and they cannot survive with the Legislative hate that has been introduced this session.” This is a very spirited debate in Frankfort concerning this matter with a fairness rally happening last week that Governor Beshear attended protesting the Bill.
Here are some other Bills and their status this week:
HB1 - INCOME TAXATION - 2/17/2023 - SIGNED BY GOVERNOR, 2/9/2023 - delivered to Governor, 2/9/2023 - Enrolled, Signed by President of the Senate
HB44 - SALES AND USE TAX - 1/3/2023 - Introduced
HB51 - PATIENT MEDICAL RECORDS - 2/10/2023 - (H) Referred to Committee House Health Services (H), 1/3/2023 – Introduced
HB239 - HOSPITAL REPORTING OF DRUG OVERDOSE INFO - 2/9/2023 - Introduced
SB47 - MEDICINAL CANNABIS - 1/5/2023 - Introduced
SB132 - STUDENT JOURNALIST FREEDOM - 2/16/2023 - (S) Referred to Committee Senate Education (S), 2/14/2023 - Introduced
