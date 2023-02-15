Frankfort Focus

By: Jessica L Butler
Publisher-GM
Legislation is acknowledging the teacher shortage throughout the Commonwealth and making it a priority this week. Governor Beshear says the shortage is about 11,000, but Republicans are saying it is only 2,300. This issue has been discussed even when Matt Bevin was Governor. This discussion will continue in earnest.
The Kentucky Governor’s race is gaining steam and drawing national attention due to the number of Republicans running against Governor Andy Beshear after his lack luster mid-terms.
The National Democratic Party has assured Democrats that they are going to give Governor Beshear their full support. This is all unfolding as Govenor Beshear is scheduled to do a 14-city tour to encourage internet for all of Kentucky.
GOP Candidate Kelly Kraft continues her stand of fighting against drugs throughout the Commonwealth as she campaigns as Governor despite some questions of her ad speaking of an empty chair at the family table representing that she had lost a loved one due to drugs. This question urged her to admit that her daughter, now an adult, dealt with drug addiction when she was younger, hence why fighting drugs is her platform.
With the continued coverage of the Kentucky Governor’s race, polls show that GOP Daniel Cameron seems to be the frontrunner for the Republic Candidate for Governor.
It was reported last week Mike Adams does do other jobs out of state while holding office as the Kentucky Secretary of State. He insists that it does not affect his day job as an elected official. It is not illegal, but it is unusual. Being an attorney, he says he is mindful to follow the law. However, this is customary for Adams to walk fine lines.
Here are some Bills that Legislation is working on this Session:
HB1 – Income Taxation - To reduce the individual income tax to 4.5% for taxable years beginning January 1, 2023, and to 4% for taxable years beginning January 1, 2024.
HB44 – Sales and Use Tax - To exempt marketing services from the taxable list of services.
HB51 – Patient Medical Records - To establish standards and procedures for access to copies of patient medical records.
HB71 – Publication - To remove the population restriction and make the alternative publication procedure available to all local governments as defined; stipulate that the local government must submit the advertisement to the newspaper in a timely manner for publication within the prescribed limits; make technical corrections.
SB47 – Medicinal Cannabis – To define terms and establish a medicinal cannabis program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.