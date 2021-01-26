By: Jessica L Butler GM-Editor
January 20, 2021- Starting with the Kentucky School Personnel Vaccination update, the first round of vaccinations for K-12 will be complete the week of February 1st for those school personnel that have agreed to be vaccinated for the first round. After this round, the state has partnered up with Kroger to have regional drive-thru vaccination spots starting the first week of February in the 1st three phases of the vaccine schedule.
The word of the week, not just in Washington, but in Frankfort is “impeachment”. There are two petitions making the rounds in Frankfort the last several days. The first is a petition to impeach Governor Beshear. Majority Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) has no idea how far it will go. The petition began because some feel that Governor Beshear’s executive orders during the pandemic are illegal, and the second petition is against Representative Goforth (District 89) who has been accused of domestic abuse which Goforth has pled not guilty, but he is under indictment. He was still reelected with 76% of the vote despite the charges. They are both right now in an Impeachment Committee. According to the Committee, these petitions will be looked at this week.
Pandemic Policy was front and center in the open days of the Legislature, the Republicans led through House and Senate Bills to restrict the Governor’s emergency power. This brought much floor debate.Sen. Ralph Alvarado (R - Winchester - 28) says the Governor has no communication and is dismissive of others and refuses to listen to opinions opposite of his own. State Senator Reginald Thomas, Senate Minority Caucus Chair, counteracted by saying that if that happens we will be back to the wild, wild West where people can do whatever they want because there are no executive guidelines. Republicans say that they think it will just make the Governor more accountable, but the Democrats say that this stands in the way of policy that is saving lives.
The 12 billion dollar state budget has to still be tackled during this Legislative Session. The talks have begun on this, which is ahead of schedule. A lot of the GOP lawmakers predict that the 2021 economy is not going to be as good, because Kentucky will not be having all the federal aid like it did in 2020 so the budget will be leaner. The end result is the budget that will probably not be as generous as the Governor’s budget. The House is, also, holding up the Governor’s Covid-19 Relief Plan, which is 240 million dollars, that is directed for nonprofits and small businesses in Kentucky. It has not moved to the Legislature in the first week, because the House is studying it further.
