be
As the year draws to a close, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles reflected on his fifth year in office and the accomplishments of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) and the Kentucky agricultural community. 
 
"No one could have predicted the turbulent and wild year the United States has seen in 2020,” Commissioner Quarles said. “During this year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture was able to make progress on key priorities for the agriculture community, while also coming together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. We made huge strides in providing support to Kentucky farm families, advocated for our farmers at the federal level, worked to keep our food supply strong, and mobilized quickly to reduce hunger. None of this would be possible without the incredible team of public servants at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. As we head into 2021, the KDA team is ready to continue fighting to put Kentuckians first.”
 
Agriculture Community Support
 
In a year marked by the pandemic, the KDA worked hard to not only keep Kentucky farm families and regulated industries current with the latest news related to the virus, but also continued to rack up successes for the agriculture community. 
 
 
  • Business guidance. The Office of Agricultural Marketing developed recommendations for farmers’ markets and agritourism venues, while the Office of Consumer and Environmental Protection worked with regulated industries to ensure essential businesses, such as gas stations and farm supply stores, remained open for business while also conducting important inspections.
 
  • Safe shows and fairs season. The Division of Shows and Fairs developed public health guidelines for a successful season of 41 livestock shows, even though many county fairs were canceled.
 
 
  • Released Ag-Tech proposal. After two years of work with the University of Kentucky, Alltech, and the city of Lexington, Quarles announced a roadmap for making Kentucky the ag-tech hub of the United States.
 
  • Kentucky State Fair and North American Livestock Expo. Commissioner Quarles and KDA staff worked with the Kentucky State Fair Board to host the 2020 Kentucky State Fair and the North American International Livestock Expo in line with public health guidelines and named winners of youth livestock shows.
 
  • Revitalized the Appalachia Proud brand. Continuing its support of Appalachia, Kentucky Proud refreshed the unique Appalachia Proud brand to pay better tribute to the true landscape and spirit of the region. Last year, KDA also aligned counties eligible for membership to the definition of Appalachia recognized by SOAR and the Appalachia Regional Commission. 
 
 
 
 
 
  • Raised $611,000 for the Ag Tag program. Worked alongside Kentucky 4-H and Kentucky FFA to raise $611,743.08 for the Ag Tag Program. The donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and KDA for youth development and promotional programs. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds go back to the county where the tag was purchased, where both organizations use the funds to support local programming, awards, and scholarships.
 
National Advocacy
 
Commissioner Quarles and the KDA continued to work with the Trump Administration to support Kentuckians and to shape federal policy outcomes.
 
 
  • Elected president of national organization. Quarles completed his term as Vice President of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), and in September his peers elected him President, making him the first Kentuckian to serve in that role since former Commissioner Billy Ray Smith in 2001. 
 
 
 
  • Worked with producers on crop technology issues. In the face of an uncertain regulatory environment, Commissioner Quarles and the KDA worked closely with the Kentucky Soybean Association and Kentucky Farm Bureau to advocate for clear rules regarding the use of dicamba-based products. KDA continued to provide guidance throughout the season.
 
  • Hemp. In the face of depressed prices and bankruptcies, Commissioner Quarles continued to raise his concerns about the effects of regulatory uncertainty, or “bureaucratic paralysis” on Kentucky’s hemp industry with members of Congress and the Food and Drug Administration.
 
 
Food Supply & Worker Safety
 
As the coronavirus raged across the nation, immense pressure built up on the nation’s food supply. Commissioner Quarles and the KDA worked to make sure that America’s food supply, especially the meatpacking sector, remained strong and that workers were protected.
 
  • Supported and expanded Kentucky’s meat processors. As Vice Chair of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, Commissioner Quarles worked with his fellow board members to create the Meat Processing Incentive Program (MPIP), which invested $1.5 million in Kentucky’s small meat processors looking to expand. 
 
 
 
Kentucky Hunger Initiative 
 
When the year began, the world was not prepared for the coronavirus and its effects on the economy, which included a rise in food insecurity. Through the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, the KDA and Kentucky farmers mobilized quickly to feed those affected by the economic shutdown and the state’s disastrous unemployment situation. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Fighting for Kentucky
 
Commissioner Quarles also fought for Kentuckians in the face of a haphazard COVID-19 regulatory response adopted by state government and defended farm families from attacks from Hollywood actors to suspected anti-competitive market practices. 
 
 
  • Advocated for inclusive policy-making. Commissioner Quarles and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture fought for policymakers to include Kentucky restaurants, small business owners, and others in developing a COVID-19 response, instead of the Governor’s haphazard COVID-19 regulatory response.
 
 
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you