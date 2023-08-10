Fred Claibourne Austin of Beattyville, Kentucky, beloved husband of Janice Pounders Austin, departed this life Friday, August 4, 2023 at the age of 84 years, 6 months and 25 days. He was a son of the late Daniel W. Austin and Sarah Katherine Tittle Austin, born in Bridgeport, Alabama on January 10, 1939. He had a Master’s Degree in Psychology and was a Health Care Administrator, he was a former Psychology Professor and he also owned and operated a cabin rental business with his wife, Janice. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Pounders Austin of Beattyville, Kentucky; four sons, Justin Clay Austin of Washington, D.C., Stephen Austin (Lucia) of Holiday, Florida, Jason Austin (Angie) of Port Richey, Florida, and William Austin of Lexington, Kentucky; three daughters, Valerie Preston of Lexington, Kentucky, Mia Austin of Rockhill, South Carolina and Gina Trieste (Jonathan) of Clearwater, Florida; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Kathy Austin of Chattanooga, Tennessee and his beloved dog Clover. He was preceded in death by one son, Paul Austin; his parents, Daniel W. Austin and Sarah Katherine Tittle Austin; two brothers, Richard Barry Austin and John D. Austin; and one sister, Joanne Condra. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services held Aug. 7th, 2023 at Porter & Son Funeral of Campton, KY. Tommy Hall officiating.
