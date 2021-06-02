Fred Sandlin Obituary

Fred Sandlin, age 75, passed away Monday February 1, 2021, at his residence in McKee, KY. Fred was born June 5, 1945, in Buckhorn, KY, a son to the late Everett and Ellen Sandlin. Fred worked as a truck driver for many years. Fred retired as Master Sergeant in the United States Army after 21 years of service, and was a member of the DAV of Jackson County. Fred was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Seymour, Indiana.
He is survived by his partner Alva Fox of Mckee, KY, 3 sons; Michael (Bobbi) Sandlin, Andrew Sandlin, Jimmy (Brittany) Fox. 3 daughters; Corey Sandlin, Chandra (Justin) Day, Shelley Huber. 15 Grandchildren, with another one on the way, special granddaughter; Jade, 1 Great Grandchild; 1 Brother; Jim Wilson Sandlin, 3 Sisters; Dorothy Abner, Lily (Jim) Glass, Sarah Jane English and many other loving family members, and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, 2 Sisters; Georgie Sandlin, Linda Sandlin, 3 Brothers; Paul Sandlin, David Sandlin, Sherman Sandlin, 1 grandchild; Phoenix Wilson.
A memorial service with military honors will be held June 5, 2021 at the Lucy Angel Cemetery located in Buckhorn, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com . The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
