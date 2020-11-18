FREDDY JOE TIREY, the widower of Freda Mavis McIntosh Tirey, and the son of the late Walker and Edna Smith Tirey, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 15, 1939 and departed this life in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky on November 7, 2020 at the age of 81 years, 1 month and 23 days. He was a Navy Veteran, a retired explosives operator leader for the Bluegrass Army Depot, and a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Tirey is survived by three children, Richard Tirey, Daphne Marshall and Greg Tirey all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Heather Brooke Marshall and Chandler Joe Tirey both of Beattyville; one sister, Mrs. Carolyn Peercy of Beattyville; a special friend, Paul Frye of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Mr. Tirey was preceded in death by his wife Freda; and two sisters, Veradean and Louise.Visitation: Nov. 10 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Service: Nov. 11 2020 also at Newnam. Burial at Proctor Cemetery of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
