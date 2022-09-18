The Department for Local Government is requesting community input from local governments, citizens and organizations affected by the tornadoes of December and the flooding of February and March, 2021.
In May, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated funds for communities that experienced natural disasters in 2021. Kentucky was allocated $74,953,000 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds.
“These surveys let us hear from those who were directly affected by the catastrophic weather events last year,” said Dennis Keene, commissioner of the Department for Local Government. “The input we get will help us prioritize how to spend these federal funds and help these communities recover.”
The surveys can be found by going to
CDBG-DR funding can be used for long-term recovery projects such as housing, economic revitalization and restoring infrastructure. It is considered last resort funding and is used to address unmet or mitigation needs that other federal programs haven’t been able to meet. A portion of the funds will be made available to address mitigation needs to make impacted communities more resilient to current and future risks, which can include infrastructure, planning, housing, and economic revitalization activities.
Counties eligible for funding, by ADD: Kentucky River: Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe
