Brewer’s IGA of Beattyville was target of a robbery Wednesday night, Oct.10. When the store opened for business at 8am that day, it was discovered that several 100’s of dollars with of dimes had been taken from a filing cabinet in the store. The dimes were surplus from the laundry mat located on the ground floor. Some money was also taken from a register. Co owner HB Brewer said the thief or thieves had apparently hidden inside at closing time and then after taking the money, broke a lock and hasp from the back door to escape. Chief James Combs of the police dept. and A Spears of KSP are investigating the incident.
