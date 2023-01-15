From Our Archives 10/27/1988
By Lois Kilburn- Only two chimneys remain standing at what was a landmark in the community of Tallega in Lee County. A fire on Friday afternoon destroyed the home owned by Howard and Dorothy Chapman, which was occupied by the family of Eddie Plowman including five children. Lee County’s fire department and the Primrose fire department responded to the call which came at 3:33pm during a chilly, rainy day. According to sources, the fire broke out in the attic of the home and quickly spread to level the dwelling and its contents.
The house had been built in 1915 by the L&N Railroad to house depot operators. The first couple to occupy the home was Willie and Nannie Robbins. In later years, employees of the L&N lived in the house. My own recollections recall the Mose Watkins family and later the Boney Ball family. Many, I am sure, remember visiting these families to talk with the grownups or play as a child. The house set in a location by Highway 52 that caught the eyes of people traveling with its unique style and because of its color was easily identified as belonging to the railroad company.
The company sold the property in ’58 to Seldon and Florence Brewer. Present owners, the Chapmans, purchased the special property from a Deaton family in the early 70s. Chapman lived there for several years and did quite a lot of renovations but none that took away the beauty or style of the house. Those traveling 52 now saw a White home instead of gray. The Plowman family has settled in a house in another section of Lee County.
Having lost everything they owned, donations of household items and clothing can be left for them at the Chapman home near Tallega. Fire destroyed the house but the fond memories will never fade in the hearts and minds of those of us who remember the Tallega depot house.
