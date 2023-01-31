By Nevyle Shackleford
In sort of an impromptu meeting held in the auditorium of the Upper Elementary School last week, a group of about 35 concerned citizens met to consider the economic plight of Lee County and to see what could be done about it. Conducted along the lines of an old fashioned New England town meeting where each citizen in attendance had a chance to voice their concerns and opinions; it was brought out that there was a lot of things wrong with Beattyville and Lee and some right things to do. For instance, Paul Townes, Executive Director of the Ky River Area Development List., said the county had the most successful landfill in the state and that from standpoint of trash and litter, was the cleanest county in the area. Also on the positive side, the county has one of the most modern homes for the aged in the area; has a new civic building and a new water works project in the planning stage.
On the negative side, it was brought out that the city and county had one of the highest unemployment rates in the area; that in comparison with surrounding counties, had not received anything like that of equal share of Federal Grants that have been distributed and that the county hasn’t been able to do anything about getting a better road leading to the Mountain Parkway; a desperately needed road that if built, could do wonders for the economy.
In taking stock of the county’s situation, it was also mentioned that local citizens had a reputation for doing things for themselves, using their initiative, own resources and not asking for outside help which was actually their due. As a consequence, political favors in the way of better roads and civic improvements went somewhere else. Actually as one person stated, we have no one to blame but ourselves. We just haven’t yelled loud enough, we haven’t organized, we haven’t presented a united front. But from the tone of the meeting which as C. Beach Jr, empathetically stated was “everyone’s meeting” and which indeed it was, some things are going to be made and immediately. In the first place, another meeting date has been set at the same place for May. At this time it was agreed that each person will bring a list of projects which they think should be carried out in the county. These will be discussed and prioritized.
As was brought up by an outsider, Lee County has a responsible citizenry that in the past has paid it’s share of taxes and asked for very little in return. Its time, he said, that the people started sharing more in the benefits being dispensed. To correct it’s economic ailments, Lee has got to move. It behooves every interested or concerned and responsible citizen to be at this May 20 meeting. Just a few cannot do it. Being a small county with not many people to progress it is going to take us all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.