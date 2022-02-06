From Our Archives: 7 Men, 1 Woman Sentenced To State Penitentiary From Lee

Sponsored by Lee County Farm Bureau
Thursday, March 15, 1934- Seven men and one woman have received penitentiary sentences at the hands of Lee Circuit juries during the present term of court, according to Circuit Court Clerk E. B. Treadway today. “The sentences range from life down to one year,” Mr. Treadway said.
John Will Kidd, confessing to the murder of Floyd Hensley, was given a life sentence. Fred Howerton, five years, for killing Mrs. Rena Nolan. Dorsey Cole, eight years, for killing Sid Johnson. Wilson Treadway, five years, statutory charge. Hen Edwards, one year, for biting off ear of Charley Tipton. Jesse Norman, two years, for shooting and wounding his wife. Owen Dennis, one year, for shooting and wounding Etta Miller. Mrs. Julia Vickers Combs, one year, for cutting and wounding Ethel Mae Johnson.
Millard Spencer was acquitted for the killing of Wise Terry. Demmer Rowland, charged with the murder of Shelby Martin, was released under a bond of $3,000 and his trial set for the fourth day of the May term of Circuit Court. Mrs. Naomi Jones was acquitted on a charge of uttering a forged check.
