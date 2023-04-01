be

      Tons of pecks of peppers grown by local farmers came off the truck and onto the conveyer belt at the St. Helens pepper station which began operating Monday. Farmers in 5 counties have over 300 acres of growing peppers contracted by the Joseph Campbell Company in Blairsville, GA. 3 tractor trailer loads, 140 tons were shipped out the 1st day. Von Abner stands by his truck on the left as Parnell Jewell watches the peppers roll onto the conveyor. - Lois Kilburn, Enterprise Staff. 

