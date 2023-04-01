Tons of pecks of peppers grown by local farmers came off the truck and onto the conveyer belt at the St. Helens pepper station which began operating Monday. Farmers in 5 counties have over 300 acres of growing peppers contracted by the Joseph Campbell Company in Blairsville, GA. 3 tractor trailer loads, 140 tons were shipped out the 1st day. Von Abner stands by his truck on the left as Parnell Jewell watches the peppers roll onto the conveyor. - Lois Kilburn, Enterprise Staff.
From Our Archives: 8/27/1981 Pepper Station Ships 140 tons 1st Day
Latest News
- From Our Archives: 8/27/1981 Pepper Station Ships 140 tons 1st Day
- Rogers calls on Inspectors General to testify about oversight of taxpayer dollars
- RRG NEWS - Gov. Beshear Signs Legislation to Better Protect Children from Abuse
- RRG NEWS - A LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
- Legislative Update from State Rep. Timmy Truett
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
- Wilma Jean (Burch) Wilson Obituary
- Ronald Wheeler Obituary
Most Popular
Articles
- Prepare for Water Bills Going Up
- KY 2453 in Lee County to be closed Monday-Friday
- Overnight closure planned for KY 77 in Powell County Wednesday, March 29 Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel
- Lee County Sheriff’s Report
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Longtime Lee County Business Owner Passes Away
- Lee County Sheriff’s Report
- Medical cannabis bill passes Senate, awaits House vote March 30
- A Church of Love By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville
- RRG NEWS - Gov. Beshear Signs Legislation to Better Protect Children from Abuse
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.