If you’ve been down Main Street in Beattyville recently then you’ve probably noticed plenty of construction going on. The People’s Exchange Bank, located at the corner of Main and Locust is getting a facelift. The front of the building is receiving new brick being placed by local contractor Doug Hurrick. According to bank spokesman Robert Gabbard, the work is not part of a planned renovation but was more or less just a recent plan. The brickwork should be done by end of week, at which time some painting must be done. Workmen began the project last week. Cost of the project has not been released by the bank.
Across the street at the corner of Main and Center, the old Cozy Inn building is being torn down to clear space for the construction of a new parking facility. The building is being demolished by Doug Bowling from Butler Ridge. Bowling was given the building’s old materials in exchange for his work tearing it down at no charge.
The EB Beatty building which was adjacent to Cozy Inn and Newman’s Funeral Home was torn down by Henry Sizemore. According to County Judge Exec Doug Brandenburg, the lot will be filled with dirt up to the sidewalk and then be covered with gravel. The lot will not be blacktopped at this time due to lack of money and to allow time for the dirt to settle. The property will be leased by the county from Harold and Virgil Kincaid. The county will pay the Kincaids 4350 per month for the first year and $400 per month afterwards. There will be no parking meters on the lot as it will be controlled by the county and not the city. The cost for filling and graveling the lot has been estimated at between $1,000 and $1,500 and will be done by the county employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.