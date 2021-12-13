Nearly three years ago, a group of twenty five men got together with CM Begley director of CD Unit here and formed a rescue squad for Lee County. The squad got together some small equipment and even practiced dragging the river for a body. The squad was taught first aid by the state health department. From time to time, they were called on to help with traffic at fairs, ballgames and the circus.
They put in a request with the CD headquarters at Frankfort for a truck and in December 1968 a call was received that a truck was at Frankfort. Begley went to the Lee Fiscal Court and agreed to pay for the truck that cost about $300. The city gave $100 to help in all legal paperwork. The rescue squad will have a meeting at the Lee Voc. School on April 29th at 7pm. All members who would like to attend and anyone who would like to become active with the squad is welcome.
