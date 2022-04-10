H.F. Peofitt starts to Michigan next Tuesday. There is lots of sickness in these parts, mostly grippe. Wes Thacker, the spectacle man, was in these parts last week.
It makes me fish hungry to read the Crystal items of the last week. Next, Dennis and Goodloe Combs started last Sunday for Northland, Mich. Married on Saturday, April 1, at the home of the bride Mrs. Sarah B. Akers and Issac Sloane. We wish them a happy journey through life.
We learn that old Uncle Louie Stamper dies at his home near Union Chapel in Estill. Jordon Crabtree took dinner with E.R.W.Cox last Sunday. Said he came on purpose. So, the people will see by this letter that Columbus is still alive hoping you all good luck and prosperity. I will likely have something on the good roads proposition later as we don’t want Buck Yarnon and Observer to do it all. We all want good roads but we don’t like to work them.
Commented
