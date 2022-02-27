By: Unohoo- G.C. and W.B. Lucas attended court at Beattyville, Wednesday. Last Friday night Miss Stella Thompson gave a social. A large crowd of her friends were present and all reported a good time.
Miss Rhonda Brandenburg of Booneville, who has been visiting her sister Mrs. Harian Lutes for the last week returned home Tuesday.
Columbus Spencer and family, who have been living in Rushville, Indiana, for the last year, returned home last week.
Missess Essie and Maud Lutes and Lloyd came home last Thursday from Richmond where they have been attending the State Normal the past winter. Lloyd returned Sunday and will remain for the Spring and Summer term.
Prof. H.S, Henderson left here Wednesday for Florida. He will spend a few days in Atlanta, Georgia. He has been principal of Canyon Falls Academy since September. The term closed last week. We hope Prof. Henderson will return and go on with the great work he has started here.
