 PROCLAIMING CENTENNIAL WEEK SEPT 5-12 1970….is  mayor Clyde Cornelius signing the monumental document observed by two members of the Lee Centennial Commission- Finley Booth left and Curt Davis co chairman. Others on the committee in charge of the week long celebration just 10 days away in Lee Co are co chairwoman Lilly Kincaid, Donna Cann, Inez Hobbs and Charles Beach III who is treasurer. 

